No clue of missing professor

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A professor of Rawalpindi’s Fatima Jinnah Women University who went missing on Friday evening has yet not been recovered by the police.

Police while confiscating the car of Professor Salman Haider has sent his fingerprints to Nadra to find any proof.

Salman’s brother Zeeshan told the media no contact has been made with him yet whereas higher police officials are in touch with them.

He revealed that his brother is suffering from allergy and needs medicine. Police has assured the family of a thorough investigation and early recovery of Salman Haider.

An FIR of the incident has been lodged at Lohi Bher police station and police are investigating it as a possible kidnapping; however, they have failed to recover him so far.