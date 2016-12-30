No changes made in CPEC: Mamnoon

New projects included in CPEC; fund increased from $46b to over $57b

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussein Friday declared in categorical tone that no change has been made in the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and all parts of the country will benefit from this project of utmost significance adding new projects have also been included in CPEC from all over the country.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor after its completion is bound to change the very destiny of the nation”. President observed while addressing a function in connection with birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the governor house Peshawar. The ceremony was largely attended by parliamentarians, prominent political and social figures as well as the students.

President Mamnoon said the funds for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have been enhanced from $46 billion to over $57 billion which speaks of the great significance of the project.

He asked the youth to utilize the opportunities being generated by CPEC and said many Central Asian states have also expressed their willingness to join this project.

President Mamnoon said the future of Pakistan is very bright as the nation has succeeded in effectively eliminating the menace of terrorism. He said law and order situation in the country, including Karachi, has greatly improved as a result of successful operations.

President Mamnoon, however, regretted that corruption damaged the very fiber of society. He said the situation was different today as the country was heading in the right direction.

Speaking on the occasion the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra welcoming the President said, selfless role and sacrifices offered by Pak Army, security forces and the tribal people of FATA have resulted in restoring peace and normalcy both in the province and FATA. He paid rich tributes to the security forces and the people at large for facing every hour of tests with open heart and courage. However, he added, the challenges are still there and there exist certain milestones to be crossed.

While referring to Zarb-e-Azb, the Governor said, it is because of its tremendous success that writ of the state has been restored in FATA and now no one in group form, may dare challenge the security forces in any part of the province and FATA.

The Governor said that the people of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and FATA are fully united and they always remember the role and wisdom oriented leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great pride and honour. “After passing through trial ridden situation over the recent past, we have succeeded in putting our country on the path of better future and Insha-Allah, the day is not far, when our aspirations will be materialized in line with the dreams of our forefathers,” he said.

The governor declared that the repatriation of temporarily displaced tribal families to their native places is almost complete and simultaneously, efforts for rehabilitation and re-construction of damaged infrastructures are also progressing well.