No benefit in joining EU in current form: Moldova

St. Petersburg

Moldova’s president has questioned the benefits of joining the European Union at a time the bloc is losing Britain, saying that his ex-Soviet country seeks, instead, a return to strategic partnership with Russia

Speaking Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Igor Dodon said he sees no benefits in becoming a member of the EU in its current form after the UK voted in a referendum to leave the 28-nation bloc last year.

“Ordinary people are asking themselves very often: why rush to catch a train that is losing its wagons? Brexit. Let’s see what happens next,” he added.—Agencies