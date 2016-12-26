No Baloch player in cricket team

Adnan Sabir

Turbat, Kech

A few days back, I was watching a match between two of the greatest teams of Turbat, a district of Balochistan. Salman Baloch and Adnan Sabir were extraordinary players in both the teams. After the match we walked to them and inquired why they didn’t practise daily. They replied that they were porters and also study in the morning adding that there was no future of Cricket in Pakistan.

The other day we were watching a Pak-Australia match on the PTV when my cousin unexpectedly asked me whether there were any Baloch players in the national team. And that question put me in a deep thought and I kept silent. In fact, there aren’t any Baloch players in the national team. I very humbly request the Chairman of PCB to please include Baloch as well as Sindhi players in the PSL and the national team instead of nepotism or personal satisfaction so that they also become a part of a rising Pakistan.