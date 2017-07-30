No accord for Italian ships to stay in Libyan waters

Tripoli

Libya’s UN-backed unity government chief has denied that an agreement has been struck with Rome to deploy Italian vessels in Libyan waters to combat human trafficking. “Such allegations… are without any foundation,” Sarraj was quoted as saying in the statement. “Libya’s national sovereignty is a red line that nobody must cross.” Tripoli and Rome had agreed to “complete its (Italy’s) support programme for (Libya’s) coastguard through training and armament to allow it to save migrants’ lives and to confront the criminal (trafficking) gangs”, Sarraj said.

The foreign ministry, in a statement carried by pro-GNA news agency LANA, said the Italian government had been asked “to provide logistical and technical support to the Libyan coastguard”. “This measure could require the presence of Italian ships in Tripoli port, only for this purpose and if necessary”, the ministry explained.

The GNA chief, whose administration’s control of the lawless country is limited, said he had also asked Rome “to support border guards” in southern Libya, the main entry point for migrants aiming to reach the shores of Europe, and to supply an electronic surveillance system. Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday that a government plan to deploy vessels in Libyan territorial waters to help fight human trafficking would be presented to parliament in Rome next week. The cabinet was “discussing the details” of a request from Tripoli for assistance, he said.—Agencies