Nissan to test driverless cars

Las Vegas

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn confirmed that a next generation of the Nissan Leaf electric car will be coming very soon and will include Propilot, the company’s latest autonomous drive technology solution. During his keynote speech at CES, he said a partnership with Japanese internet firm DeNa to begin trialing autonomous driving in Japan this year, before committing to rolling out the technology commercially in 2020 in areas of Tokyo. The deal also includes trials and developments in ride-hailing. The tests will be conducted using electric vehicles provided by Nissan and coincide with similar testing already underway in Europe, the US and China. Ghosn has big plans for an electrified and automated future in partnership with Microsoft to deliver voice assistance and artificial intelligence via Cortana to its vehicles. The Renault-Nissan alliance signed an agreement in September with Microsoft to work on car technology. Volvo and BMW have agreed to use parts of Microsoft’s technology but Renault-Nissan will be the first automaker to use the entire suite. Microsoft’s new Connected Vehicle Platform comes three years after it lost Ford as its big customer.—Agencies