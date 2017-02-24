Nishtar Ghat Bridge to be completed soon

Islamabad

Nishtar Ghat bridge, one of the major infrastructure projects being built by the National Highway Authority is likely to be completed this year. An official of NHA told APP that the project also called Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Bridge would contact District Rajanpur and Balochistan with Punjab via the GT Road (N-5) and the Indus Highway (N-55) on both sides of River Indus.

The project has been divided into four packages, including an approach road from Kot Mithan to N-55, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto bridge over River Indus linking N-5 with N-55, approach roads from Chachran Sharif on Tehsil Khanpur of Rahim Yar Khan district, Abetment B to Kot Mithan,Zahir Pir and Chachran Sharif and the construction of Guide Banks. He said that the main bridge had been completed and now work was in progress on access roads.—APP