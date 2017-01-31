Nishat Group, SOC Films join hands

Lahore

Mr. and Mrs. Mian Mohammad Mansha, of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerate the Nishat Group, joined hands with multiple award winning film house SOC Films to lend support to Saba Qaiser, the subject of the Oscar award winning documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and a victim of an attempted “honour killing”. Mr. and Mrs. Mansha worked with SOC Films to facilitate rehabilitative support to Saba Qaiser, who was forced to leave her family home after being made target of an attempted “honour killing” by her father and uncle. Mr. and Mrs. Mansha financially aided and facilitated the means to construct a new home for Saba in Gujranwala, where she along with her husband will resettle and start a new family. Speaking about Saba, Chairman Nishat Group, Mr. Mian Mohammad Mansha said “Saba’s story is very tragic and one that as a father and grandfather, affected me deeply on a personal level. In a country where it’s incredibly disheartening to see ‘honour killings’ become so commonplace, Saba’s story is one of resilience, perseverance and the ability to overcome. When we heard about her story, my wife Naz and I immediately decided that we needed to reach out to SOC Films and see how best we could lend our support to Saba and her cause. We are delighted to be able to support Saba in her new life and hope that she’s able to start afresh in her new home. ”—PR