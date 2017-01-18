Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday directed Commissioner Rawalpindi to investigate poor construction of Airport Road, Adiala Road and High Court Road.
Taking notice of poor quality, he directed the Commissioner to probe the matter and present report within three weeks.
In a statement issued here, he directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those responsible for poor construction of roads after completion of inquiry.—APP
Nisar takes notice of poor roads construction
Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday directed Commissioner Rawalpindi to investigate poor construction of Airport Road, Adiala Road and High Court Road.