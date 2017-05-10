Nisar takes notice of irregularities in Excise Department

City Reporter

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan taking notice of reported irregularities in Excise and Taxation Department, Islamabad sought report from Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

In a statement, the minister took action on the complaints regarding embezzlement in awarding contract of vehicle registration plates by the Excise and Taxation Department and receiving additional amount from applicants.

The minister directed the department concerned to collect an amount of Rs 800 instead of Rs 1300 till completion of inquiry report and process of issuing new tender.

He directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure transparency with open bidding and in line with the prescribed rules and regulations in process of awarding new contract for registration plates.