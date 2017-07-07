Nisar takes notice of high fees for int’l driving licence, domicile

Staff Reporter

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of complaints regarding high fee charges for international driving license and issuance of domicile by District Administration Islamabad. In a statement issued here, the Minister said Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration should clarify that why high fee was being charged?

It should also be ascertained that since when and with whom permission high fee was being charged. Chaudhry Nisar said receiving different fees in different parts of the country for issuing same documents was unfair and illogical which could not be permitted. The minister directed the authorities concerned to submit a report on the matter within next 24 hours.