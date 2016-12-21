Nisar surprised by PPP anti-corruption campaign

Bilawal asks Nisar to focus on PPP demands

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that Benazir Bhutto’s name is in the Panama Leaks and he was astonished to know that the PPP would launch a campaign against corruption in the country.

Talking to media persons after the passing out parade of the Rapid Response Force here on Tuesday, the Interior Minister said Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten the Surrey Palace, and Palaces in France and Dubai. He said former President Asif Ali Zardari throughout his political life and even before never uttered a word against corruption.He said the PTI has gone to the supreme court and the PPP should have done the same about Benazir Bhutto’s name in the Panamaleaks.

“By saying that PPP would launch a campaign against corruption is like BJP announcing to launch a campaign for the rights of Muslims in India” the Minister remarked.

He said there is no pressure on him and he would only feel it when there is pressure on his conscience. He said those seeking accountability and demanding his resignation will be exposed before the nation.

He said a former Pakistani High Commissioner to UK brought a wagon full of papers from Switzerland and handed over to Zardari. He said the cooks of Bilawal Bhutto were drawing salary from the national exchequer.

In reply to a question, Ch Nisar Ali Khan said he would demand in the Cabinet meeting for making the Abbottabad Commission report public. He said Pakistan sovereignty had never been violated in 69 years as was trampled during the PPP regime when American helicopters landed in Abbottabad and one of them was destroyed.

“The Abbottabad raid was the biggest attack on the country’s sovereignty in the last 69 years,” he said. He added that a final decision over the Abbottabad Commission rests with the Prime Minister.

Answering a question, the Interior Minister said Interior Ministry has told the US embassy in writing that any violation of traffic rules in the future would be dealt with under the law. He said action would be taken against any diplomat who would violate the traffic rules.

Nisar said IG Police Sindh AD Khawaja is an honest police officer and he proceeded on forced leave. He commended Khawaja saying the change in Karachi is through his endeavours.

About Khanani and Kalya he said billions of rupees money laundering was done by the company and he does not know whether Khanani committed suicide or it was accidental death.

He disclosed that then government officials were involved and the record was destroyed on the instructions of then government as some high-ups were involved. He said the interior Ministry and FIA would extend necessary cooperation to NAB to investigate the case.

Regarding Baldia factory fire, he said poor people were burnt for extracting money. He said the government deserves credit that it followed Rehman Bhola and with the cooperation of Thai government identified him and arrested in Bangkok. He said Rehman Bhola is taking now with out pressure.

Earlier speaking at the passing out parade, the Interior Minister asked the newly inducted officials of Rapid Response Force, Police and Rangers to ensure zero crime rate in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to keep what he said his fantasies to himself and focus on four demands presented by him to the government.

The PPP chairman was responding to allegations levelled by the minister earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Bilawal House spokesman said: “Two laws in one country are accepted in a Brahman rule only and Ch Nisar and the people behind him were trying to impose two separate laws for themselves and the PPP leadership,” .

He said that Ch Nisar is unsuccessfully trying to pose as if he is the only human on earth with angel background but even his own friends describe him as “Chori Nisar” for a reason.

The spokesman stressed that before wearing the fake feather of honesty, Ch Nisar should explain the difference of his and his grand-father’s assets. “Before commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ch Nisar should bring back his family and the billions amassed abroad,” Bilawal House spokesman added.

Interior Minister Ch Nisar on Tuesday spoke at length on the performance of PPP government and the level of corruption during that period.