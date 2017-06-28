Nisar slams US ‘double standards’ on Kashmir freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday said it was a matter of great concern that US administration had started speaking the tone of India, which was not only involved in massive human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir but also suppressing Kashmiris legitimate and just movement for the right to self-determination.

India is also busy in its efforts to present Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for their right to self-determination as ‘terrorism,’ and every principled and living nation should have concern on its atrocious behavior, he said in a statement issued here.

The Interior Minister said it reflected from the US government’s statement given after Indian Prime Minister’ visit to White House that there was no importance of blood of innocent Kashmiris in the eyes of United States. He said it seemed that international laws about human rights’ violations, were not meant for Indian Occupied Kashmir, and these violations and heinous crimes like bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris could be ignored there.

Chaudhry Nisar said deliberate ignorance about involvement of a government in worst state terrorism, hurt justice, value and norms as well as international obligations. It also exposed double standards of human and democratic rights’ champions, he added.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the minister underlined the need for exhibiting national harmony, courage and unity, giving a clear message to Kashmiri brethren that the government and people of Pakistan would not be oblivious of extending political, diplomatic and moral support to them.

“We will continue to fight the case of Kashmir at every forum of the world and shake conscience of international community,” he said.

Chaudhry Nisar said there would be no compromise on the legitimate right of people of Kashmir and support of Pakistan would continue till giving Kashmiris their right in lime with resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, to uphold the principle of fair-play and justice.

He said getting freedom of Indian subjugation and right to self-determination was the destiny of people of Kashmir and no world power could deprive the Kashmiris of their legitimate right.

Originally Published by NNI