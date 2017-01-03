Nisar set to challenge findings of Quetta carnage report

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is all set to challenge the findings of the Quetta Commission report.

A source in the National Counter Terrorism Authority told media that it has finalised “responses” and “arguments” to be presented in the Supreme Court in response to a report probing the Quetta Civil Hospital carnage.

The source said Nacta’s response to the report had been sent to Nisar. “Hopefully, he will submit the response to the Supreme Court in a day or two,” a senior Nacta official said.

The interior minister, the petitioner in the case, will be represented by advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan in the apex court.

A Nacta official, on the condition of anonymity, said that top ministry officials advised the interior minister against challenging the report of the apex court.

“But he was adamant on challenging the report and tasked us to prepare strong arguments in response to the allegations levelled against the interior ministry and the minister,” the official said.

A report of a judicial commission, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court, on the massacre had criticised the interior minister for meeting with the heads of some banned groups to listen to their demands.

In a press conference in December 2016, Nisar addressed his critics, saying that though “people were [against him] speaking about the report”, he was adamant to “clear the matter and bring [forward] the other side of the story”.

He had also said that he has been “bashed” about his political and personal conduct, and that he would tackle that criticism in the coming days.