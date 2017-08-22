Nisar presses snooze button on PML-N exposé

ISLAMABAD – Admitting to having differences with the specially designed alarm clock, which prevented him from announcing the startling disclosures regarding his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the former interior minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, on Sunday pressed the snooze button on the major revelations again.

Addressing a press conference to himself during the brief nap interval that he had set himself, Nisar said that we would unleash the upsetting exposé, at a time when the PML-N wasn’t upset and exposed already.

“The party is going through a tough time, so what good are revelations designed to putting them through a tough time?” Nisar asked himself during the press conference during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Convincing himself that the time is not right and that he still has more snooze time, Nisar confined himself to explaining the performance of his interior ministry over the past over four-year period to himself.

Nisar, however, expressed his gratitude to both Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former premier Nawaz Sharif for not pressing the alarm button, or sending a missed call during the snooze period.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the 11th consecutive snooze button that Nisar has pressed, generating concerns whether he might end up being late.

Nisar told the press conference that certain elements within the party had leaked the code to his smartphone, which according to him was sheer dishonesty as such leaks led to generation of controversy and rumours about the party and its leadership.

“So, rock-a-bye baby, rock-a-bye, I’m gonna rock you,” Nisar told himself. “Rock-a-bye baby, don’t you cry. somebody’s got you,” he concluded.