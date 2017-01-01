Nisar orders to verify nationality of woman, daughter jailed in India

Islamabad

The Minister of Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, taking action on Sunday of the news of a Pakistani woman trapped in India, issued orders to NADRA chairman and passport directorate to verify the woman’s Pakistan nationality within 48 hours.

The report said that a Pakistani woman named Rubina had gone from Hyderabad (Sindh) to India along with her husband and her little daughter for treatment in 2012. But her husband left her in Delhi and disappeared with her travel documents.

Later she was arrested by Indian Police and detained in a jail in the Occupied Kashmir where she is living for the last four years.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordered to send back the woman to Pakistan immediately but the Indian officials submitted a report saying that Rubina could not be deported as the Pakistan High commission did not confirm her citizenship. It was also reported that the woman named Rubina Bibi and her juvenile daughter have been kept in Amphalla jail of occupied Kashmir by Indian forces. She was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir under section 14 of Foreigners Act in 2012. The Pakistan Embassy in India are yet to confirm the nationality of Rubina and her daughter.

Rubina’s deportation procedure remains incomplete.

Now, Chaudhry Nisar ordered Director Passports and Chairman NADRA to verify the particulars of Rubina and if she is proved a Pakistani citizen then make arrangements along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take her back to the country.