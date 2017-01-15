Nisar hints at setting up of speedy trial courts

Defends meetings with proscribed outfits

Sophia Siddiqui

Kalar Syedan

Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday hinted at the establishment of speedy trial courts for the conviction of terrorists without any delay.

Talking to media persons at Kalar Syedan on Saturday, he said the government and the opposition parties have held a meeting on the extension of the military courts.

Though the Interior Minister divulged the details of the meeting but it has been reported that the opposition parties have out rightly opposed the extension of these courts. Therefore, there are possibilities that the government is looking at other options in order to ensure fast track conviction of terrorist elements.

Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has said that there is no room for the proscribed terrorist outfits in the country.

The Interior Minister lashed out at Pakistan People’s Party for criticizing his meetings with leaders of proscribed organisations.

“It is unfair to link everything to the chief of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi.”

Defending his meetings, he said, “Everyone knows the issues PPP has with me.” Admitting that there are photographs of him meeting leaders of proscribed organisations, the interior minister questioned if PPP leaders during their tenure did not meet the leaders.

He said people with links to terrorist organisations were eliminated, jailed or had fled abroad, but members of groups proscribed on sectarian grounds “who have no cases against them” still reside in the country.

“How is it fair to link everything to Maulana Ludhianvi?”

Scholars Sajid Naqvi and Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi could not be linked to terrorist organisations but their organisations were still “proscribed on sectarian basis”, he said.

Responding to criticism of his remarks in the Senate that outlawed sectarian organisations should not be equated with those of terrorist outfits, Nisar asked whether it was “a crime” to suggest that separate laws should be formed to deal with groups proscribed on sectarian basis to remedy the “confusion being created”.

The minister’s remarks that some organisations were purely terrorists while some had clash on sectarian lines had prompted the opposition to walk out of Senate in protest on Tuesday.

Answering a question about the disappearance of five civil society activists in the past week, he said efforts were being made to recover all missing men so they could return to their families.

He said a missing report had been filed for only Salman Haider’s disappearance from Islamabad while the other reports were filed in Lahore. He said incidents of disappearances take time to be resolved.

The minister said a meeting was held to discuss the future of military courts but no decision has been taken so far as opposition parties have sought more time to ponder.

He said the main objective was to continue with a fast-track system of taking terrorists to their logical ends, adding that the matter of military courts would become clear in a few days.

Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said that the aim is to establish such a system, which ensures speedy trial of the terrorists.

Nisar said either the elements of these outfits are eliminated in the operation or their cases are before the courts. He said that there is no room for the proscribed terrorist outfits in the country.

He said there is a need to enact separate laws to deal with outfits proscribed on sectarian lines.

Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said due to the steps of the present government, four hundred and fifty thousand fake identity cards were blocked. He, however, said those found according to the law will be unblocked soon.

He said about 32,400 passport of aliens were also blocked during the period. He said this campaign against aliens and fake identity card holders will be taken to logical conclusion.

When asked about the committee constituted to investigate the planted story, the interior minister said the committee headed by a retired judge has almost finalized its report. The committee is expected to furnish its report to the government in the next few days.