Nisar gives 48 hours for formulating Traffic Management Plan in twin cities

Staff Reporter

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday gave 48 hours to Islamabad and Rawalpindi Traffic Police to come up with a comprehensive traffic management plan to ease traffic congestion on various roads of the twin cities.

The Minister Tuesday also ordered complete ban on the use of mobile phones by traffic wardens during their duty hours.

Talking to participants of the meeting that included Mayor Rawalpindi also, the Minister advised elected representatives and senior officers of the administration and the Police of the two cities not to restrict themselves to their luxurious offices and to personally visit every pocket of the cities for monitoring on-ground situation especially vis-à-vis traffic and security.

The Minister said that it was unfortunate that the senior officers remain confined to their offices and thus remain unaware of the on-ground situation resulting in miseries of the general public due to various issues.

The Minister ordered that a comprehensive traffic plan should be prepared within next 48 hours for the twin cities under the supervision of AIG Operations Islamabad and RPO Rawalpindi. The plan, he said, should be further scrutinized by the respective Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi and implemented within a week.

Taking notice of frequent traffic violations, the Minister ordered that no laxity should be shown by the traffic officials in ensuring implementation of traffic rules. He ordered Islamabad and Rawalpindi police to ensure on-spot fines in case of traffic violations.