Nisar, Facebook official mull to remove objectionable sites from social media

Zubair Qureshi

In a major development to boost efforts in removing sacrilegious content from social media, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on Friday met Vice President of Facebook, Joel Kaplan, and discussed various steps and actions that would help to remove blasphemous content from the popular social media site. Facebook, on its part, has reiterated commitment to keep the platform safe and promote values that are in congruence with its Community Standards. It also committed to remove fake accounts, explicit, hateful and provocative material that incites violence and terrorism.

Giving details of the meeting, the Spokesperson of the Interior Ministry said that this is for the first time that a senior member of facebook management dealing with Global Public Policy has visited Pakistan to discuss way forward towards addressing the issue of misuse of social media platforms especially facebook which has over 33 million users in Pakistan at the moment. The Interior Minister, said the spokesperson, has been playing a proactive role in engaging the internet service providers and finding solution to the issue of misuse of social media. This also included convening of a special meeting of the Ambassadors of the Muslim countries in March on a single point agenda to discuss blasphemous content on social media and how to effectively raise voice of the entire Muslim world against the madness unleashed against Islam and holy personalities in the name of freedom of expression. This was followed by a meeting of the Minister with Secretary General OIC on 11 April 2017 on this issue.