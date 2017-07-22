Nisar decides to break silence

Islamabad

Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali has decided to break his silence regarding ongoing political situation arising out of thePanama case hearing. According to the Ministry of Interior, Chaudhry Nisar will hold a press conferenceon Sunday at 5:00 pm. The interior minister last made a brief appearance in the cabinet’s meeting on July 13 and left early.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal quoted Chaudhry Nisar as referring to his 35 year-long association with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and describing his loyalty as an asset he was proud of in his political journey.—NNI