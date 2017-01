Parachinar

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has strongly condemned Parachinar blast that took place in a vegetable market in northwest tribal area of Kurram Agency Saturday morning and demanded the report of the incident.

The Interior Minister has condoled with relatives of those who have lost their loved ones in the explosion and prayed for quick recovery of the injured. Chaudhary Nisar said that government stands with affected families in this hour of grief.