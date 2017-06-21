Nisar, Commandant FC discuss professional matters

Staff Reporter

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan held a meeting with Commandant Frontier Constabulary Captain (R) Liaquat Ali Khan here on Tuesday and exchanged views on the professional matters of Frontier Constabulary. The minister said the sacrifices of civil armed forces for ensuring internal and external security of the country were not hidden from anybody.

He said the whole nation respected the invaluable services of officers and jawans of Frontier Constabulary for tackling the challenges of law and order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The minister said in the last three years, there was a visible difference in the performance of Frontier Constabulary and its credit went to the commandant FC.

He said Frontier Constabulary made a saving of Rs one billion in the last year, which was reflective of the positive policies of leadership of the force. Nisar said it was imperative that special attention should be paid to the education and training of the jawans and for enhancing their technical capacities besides their traditional training so that they could meet the new standards of security.