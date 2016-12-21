Nisar can’t divert attention from Panama leaks: Chandio

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister’s adviser on information Moula Bux Chandio has in reaction to a press conference addressed by federal home minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said his criticism on PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was inappropriate and out of context.

In fact, the federal minister was all in great hurry to divert the attention of the masses on the questions he is unable to answer and is rather applying tricks to shift the focus of country wide criticism on his stances.

It is also a fact that PPPP under the dynamic leadership of young Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emerged as the only opposition that is holding the federal government and the federal home minister accountable for their misleading and damaging stances, which the country could not afford, said the adviser.

Chandio said that there was nothing new in his press conference and that he should not waste his time on useless matters but he should review his stances and performances instead.