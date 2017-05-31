Nisar, ambassador designate discuss Pakistan-India relations

Staff Reporter

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan’s ambassador designate to India Sohail Mehmood here on Tuesday and discussed relations between Pakistan and India and situation of the region.

The Interior Minister said the dream of progress and prosperity of the people of the two countries and development and peace in the region could not be achieved till relations of Pakistan and India were free of mutual animosity and distrust.

He said it was essential for lasting peace in the region that sincere efforts should be made from both sides to resolve longstanding issues between them.

He said it was unfortunate that every effort made by Pakistan proved futile due to lack of trust and stubbornness of the Indian government.

Chaudhry Nisar said the responsibility entrusted to the new ambassador was a challenge for him and expressed the hope that Sohail Mehmood would utilise all his capacity to fulfill his responsibilities and to protect the interests of Pakistan.