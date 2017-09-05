Nirmala India’s first woman Defence Minister

New Delhi

A massive rejig of the Indian Council of Ministers on Sunday saw Nirmala Sitharman being appointed the Defence Minister of India, the first woman to hold the charge full time.

From a collusive China-Pakistan threat to critical operational gaps in India’s military capabilities, from a poor indigenous defence production sector to lack of higher defence management reforms, Nirmala Sitharaman will have to tackle them all, defence observers said.

As the country’s first full-time woman “Raksha Mantri” in the overwhelmingly male-dominated environs of the armed forces, all eyes will also be on her, specially regarding the issue of gender equality.

With this, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the most important of Cabinet sub-committees, has two women on board, with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also part of it. The new Defence Minister was conscious of the fact and said so in one of her first reactions to her appointment. “What is more important is that there are going to be two women in the CCS.”

The new Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said she is keeping an “open mind” on women in combat roles — a matter that Army Chief Bipin Rawat said is being looked into. Few nations have women in combat roles, an issue that’s seen as a fallout of gender divide.—INP