Nip terrorism in the bud

It is sad to understand that nearly a 100 people were killed in a suicide car bombing in Quetta and in the deadly blasts in Parachinar and target killing, all in Pakistan. The radical elements are always out on the prowl, baying for the blood of the innocent.

Such tragic incidents, both in the past and at present are quite enough to prove that terrorism is posing a grave threat to the international community. It is time to root out the menace through joint effort and strong strategies.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

