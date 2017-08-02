Nine new startups secure incubation at Plan9

Staff Reporter

Nine new startups have been incubated at Plan9 under the recently ended Startup Launchpad program. Plan 9’s 10thLaunchpad was recently held at PITB, Arfa Karim Tower. The five days open event was all about bringing young and bright minds under one roof to facilitate and hone their entrepreneurial skills.

More than 120 startups competed for a chance to be a part of the prestigious program out of which 21were shortlisted in the initial round. However, due to their innovative idea and unique business model, only nine got selected. The winning startups are Nazdeeq, NoErric, Studentary, BagAdverts, TeamUp, Her Ground, Virtual Eye, RC Health Care, and Foodappa.

Apart from the nine winners, MyZindagi.pk also won a cash prize of Rs.100,000. Almost 100 startups, that included Plan9’s alumni as well, set-up stalls showcasing their ideas and products.

The stalls were visited by industry experts and various investors who encouraged the budding entrepreneurs while offering them advice on how to improve their product. Workshops and expert sessions were conducted by prominent figures of the industry, such as UmairJaliawala (Motivational Speaker), QasifShahid (Co-founder & CEO Finja), Omar Jamil (CEO Latitude), Jonas Eichhorst (Founder and Director Positive Impact Network), FaizanLaghari (Chief Disruption Officer TCS)and RabeelWarraich (Founder Sarmayacar).

Startup Girls workshop, designed specifically for female entrepreneurs, was also arranged that focused on teaching them how to pitch and market their product.

US Consul General YuriyFedkiw was the chief guest at the event. While addressing the eager minds present, hesaid that, “I hope many of you here today will take your ideas, implement them and soon we’ll be using your products. Whether you win or lose today, keep celebrating the dreamer in you and keep pursuing your dreams.”

Commenting on closing day, Dr. Umar Saif (Chairman, PITB) said that, “this is a platform which allows a common Pakistani a chance to make their mark in the world. I hope the entrepreneurial ecosystem flourishes and we get to see Pakistani startups making it big in the world.”