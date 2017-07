Beirut

At least nine people were killed and 15 others wounded on Sunday when a suicide bombing struck an eastern district of Damascus, a monitor said.

“Nine were killed, among them civilians and soldiers, in the suicide bombing that hit Tahrir Square in Damascus,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

He said security forces had also targeted two other cars that were heading into the city, killing their drivers.—APP