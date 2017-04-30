Nine killed, 18 injured in accidents

Islamabad

At least five people were killed while 18 others sustained severe injuries as six cars rammed into each other in Abbottabad on Saturday morning. According to reports a pile-up between two trailers, three cars and one passenger bus took place near Havelian after which police arrived at the spot and started rescue process.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors said that majority of the victims are in critical condition. The crash has caused severe traffic jam at Karakoram however, reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, in Rajanpur, a driver was killed in a collision between his motorcycle-rickshaw and a truck near Fazalpur bypass here on Saturday. According to police sources, Kashif Khokhar was returning home from Fazalpur city on his motorcycle-rickshaw when a speeding truck collided hit him. He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot Police took the truck into custody and arrested the driver.

In Mirpurkhas, two students of first year were killed in an accident while on their way to home from an examination centre, 10 km away from here. According to details, first year students Noman Memon and Noor Abbas were killed when their motorbike was hit by a car, both the students were returning to their homes after appearing in the exam. The deceased were shifted to Civil hospital.

Police informed APP that the car driver managed to escape from the spot. Meanwhile, many social organizations had protested against the decision of Mirpurkhas district administration for placing examination centre far away from the city.—APP