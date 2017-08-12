Nine inmates killed in Mexico prison riot

Mexico City

Nine inmates were killed Thursday as gang members stabbed and bludgeoned their rivals to death in a prison brawl in Mexico, authorities said, the latest deadly violence in the country’s jails.

The fight broke out at a prison in Reynosa, a city near the US border in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas.

“Two groups of prisoners were involved in a clash, using weapons such as clubs, stones and shanks,” the state government said in a statement.

“Nine inmates died and two were wounded.” The riot broke out on visitation day, and guards “focused their efforts on protecting (inmates’) families,” it said. State police were sent in to bring the brawl under control.—APP