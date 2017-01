Staff Reporter

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains on Saturday said CIA police arrested nine accused of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments, cell phones and other valuables.

Addressing a press conference at Qila Gujjar Singh here, he said the gangsters had confessed 70 incidents of dacoity and car snatching in Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Pak Pattan and other districts.