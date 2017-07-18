NIH issues advisory for prevention, control of ME respiratory syndrome

Pilgrims asked to take precautionary measures as Eidul Azha is round the corner

Zubair Qureshi

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued advisory about prevention and control of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus MERS-CoV, a month and a half before Eidul Azha, and at the start of the Haj operation from Pakistan.

To prevent MERS, pilgrims with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung diseases and immunodeficiency should consult their physicians before travelling, to assess whether the pilgrimage is advisable for them.

People from around the world participate in congregations in Makkah and Madina and bring various diseases with them, and can become carriers of diseases when returning to their home countries.

MERS-CoV is a variation of the influenza virus, with an incubation period of just one week, and it can cause most organs to stop working. According to gastroenterologists virus can be inhaled, thereby affecting the respiratory system, “Within days, patients are put on a ventilator. Those who are going for Haj should wear masks and, in case of the flu, a cough or fever they should get tested. They should take liquids and wash their hands after interacting with people,” they added. “Medical staff should also be very careful while treating patients, and should wear special outfits to prevent infection. “Immediately after Haj, thermo-scanners should be fixed at airports to prevent the virus from [entering] the country and in case of infection, patients should immediately be shifted to isolation wards. There should be negative air pressure in patients’ rooms to ensure the virus does not travel out of the room because it travels in the air.

According to the NIH advisory, which was issued by the institute’s Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division, all concerned authorities including the federal and provincial ministries have been directed to take appropriate measures during the Haj season in order to prevent the spread of diseases. MERS-CoV was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012, can be transmitted through close contact, such as caring for or living with an infected individual. Mass gatherings, including Haj, provide a basis for communicable diseases to spread easily. At health education sessions held at Haji camps, departing pilgrims must be informed about frequent hand washing using soap and water, and in case of the absence of soap and water, should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Pilgrims should also avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth after touching common surfaces or shaking hands with a sick person, avoid close contact with sick people, avoid undercooked meat and food prepared in unsanitary conditions, wash fruit and vegetables before eating, maintain good personal hygiene, and avoid unnecessary contact with farm, domestic and wild animals – particularly camels.

If pilgrims develop a significant respiratory illness with fever, cough or diarrhoea, they should cover their nose and mouth with a tissue while coughing or sneezing and discard the tissue in the rubbish after use. They should also minimise their contact with others to keep from transmitting the disease.