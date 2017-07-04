Nigeria’s central bank plans $100m sales at special auction

Lagos

Nigeria’s central bank said it will sell $100 million at a special foreign currency auction on Monday, the latest in a series of interventions that it said had yielded positive results in the forex market. In a notice to commercial lenders, the regulator said the dollar auction would be both for spot and forward transactions which would be settled within the next 60 days.

The central bank has been intervening on the official market in the last few months in an attempt to narrow the spread between rates on the official market and black market. It has sold more than $5 billion since February.

Central bank deputy governor Joseph Nnanna said the relative stability in the foreign exchange market was as a result of the increase in the OPEC member country’s oil output and the bank’s forex policy.

Nigeria has at least six different exchange rates including a retail rate set by licensed exchange bureaus, the official and black market rates and a window for investors where the naira can be traded at rates set freely between buyers and sellers. Nnanna sought the retention of the forex policy and its multiple windows to ensure stability in the market in his presentation at the meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting to set interest rates in May. —Reuters