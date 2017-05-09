Nigeria’s Buhari meets 82 freed schoolgirls

Abuja

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night met with the 82 schoolgirls recently freed by Boko Haram, assuring them of the government’s commitment to their continuous education and welfare.

Buhari described the girls’ freedom as a “pleasant anniversary gift” to Nigerians, a reference for the second anniversary of his swearing as president on May 29. “I am very pleased to have personally met you and let me assure you that the Presidency will personally supervise the performance of those entrusted with your welfare and commitments made by the Federal Government on your health, education, security and general well-being,” according to excerpts of his speech released by his office.

Reporters were disallowed from the meeting apparently to shield the girls from media interviews or needless exposure. Amnesty International had earlier on Sunday called on the government to bar access to the girls.

Buhari also pledged to ensure that the remaining 113 girls still in captivity – and every other Nigerian being held by the militants – are freed and reunited with their families, according to the excerpts.—Agencies