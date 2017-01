Nigerian ex-militants say lost confidence in Buhari over restive Delta Yenagoa

A group of former Nigerian militants said on Sunday it had lost confidence in the president’s efforts to end attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta, a major goal in efforts to reach a lasting peace settlement.

In its first public criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) said he was “jeopardizing the fragile peace in the region” with public comments about the unrest while reneging on past agreements.

MEND had backed Buhari in his 2015 presidential election campaign and urged militants behind the most recent spate of attacks to pursue peace talks with the government.

The attacks in the OPEC member’s energy hub, coupled with low oil prices, have helped to push Africa’s biggest economy into recession – the first in 25 years. Crude oil sales account for two-thirds of government revenue. Those behind the attacks, which began in early 2016, say they want a greater share of Nigeria’s energy wealth to go to the southern region. The frequency of attacks has reduced since Buhari held talks with community leaders but there are sporadic attacks, most recently in late November.-Reuters

