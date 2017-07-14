NICVD Outreach Chest Pain Unit inaugurated

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar along with the Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza inaugurated the NICVD Outreach Chest Pain Unit beneath the Gulbi Bridge on Thursday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony the Mayor praised the efforts of NICVD in providing swift and quality first aid treatment to the cardiac patients in Karachi, said a statement.

He said we all could work together to save the lives of people who were taken to hospital in critical condition. Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, Executive Director NICVD Dr. Nadeem Qamar and Amin Hashwani also spoke on the occasion and called this a good step on the part of NICVD.