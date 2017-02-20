NICON colleges organise certificate distribution ceremony

Staff Reporter

NICON group of colleges has organized certificate distribution ceremony in multi-purpose hall, Islamabad club. All the students enjoyed the gathering because the whole event was full of colorful performances. The chief guest of the program was Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Syed Jamal shah.

He has distributed certificates and prizes among students who have completed their courses successfully in various courses i-e English, IT, auto-cad, web and graphics. Syed Jamal Shah admired the gifted talent of NICON students and he said that NICON has provided them a great platform to enhance their skills and build their confidence. He congratulated the PEARSON-UK HND students for passing out this year and appraise NICON for having International qualification in five different fields.

SPO Mehmood Ali Khokhar from National Highways and Motorways Police has given comprehensive lecture on road safety and educate students about safety measures. He further added that the awareness of road safety issues has always the priority of NH&MP so that the masses can be aware on road discipline.

He said that through road safety awareness programmes, we can reduce the accident rate especially by focusing the youth. Furthermore, quiz competition was also organized among language students and gift hampers were given among the winners. DG PNCA Syed Jamal Shah appraised the efforts of SPO Mehmood Ali Khokhar who has been working on road safety education since long for road safety awareness of students.