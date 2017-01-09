NICL dismisses 25 corrupt employees in six months

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Capt. Muhammad Jamil Akhtar Khan Sunday said the organization had dismissed 25 employees in a period of six months, who were found involved in corrupt practices causing loss to national exchequer. “A number of corrupt employees, including senior level persons have been either dismissed or retired due to their corrupt practices. The total number of such corrupt dismissed employees is around 25.”

He said the company, which is in its transformation phase, was in the process of filling the posts falling vacant by ouster of the corrupt elements, adding that professionals were being hired on merit under a transparent procedure in their place.

Answering a question, Khan said, after being selected as NICL CEO last year, he also identified around 100 illegal appointments made in the past and a detailed inquiry report had already been submitted to the Ministry of Commerce accordingly. “We are awaiting confirmation/go-ahead to proceed against them,” he said.

Commenting on future business strategy of NICL, the CEO said a significant and successful deal had been concluded with the Karachi Nuclear Power Plan (KANUPP) in respect of installation (construction and erection) of their two additional reactors (K-2 and K-3), which would fetch additional insurance premium (net) to the tune of Rs 95 million over the next five years. The gross premium from this business is projected to Rs 1.3 billion, he added.

Besides, he said, letters had been written to top management of Pakistan Railways soliciting their insurance business purely on merit, which would be actively pursued. NICL is anticipating Rs 1.5 billion business with Railways. The company had also approached several other public sector organizations that were not insured currently, he said, adding that NICL procured insurance business of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power amounting to Rs 65.9 million.—APP

Related