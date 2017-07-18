Niazi Sahib has set world-record of lies: CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the people are fed up with the politics of Niazi Sahib based on allegations, falseness and hypocrisy as he has set world-record of speaking lies at every occasion.

The conscious people of Pakistan have rejected such negative politics of blame-game and deceitfulness, Shahbaz said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He maintained that first a deepening conspiracy was hatched against the development and prosperity of the people through sit-ins, then another plot was designed in shape of lockdown and now, the sit-in group is trying to play again with the destiny of the nation through deceit and allegations. The elements trying to create political uncertainty and a situation of doubtfulness do not want progress and prosperity of the people. These elements are creating hardships for the people for their personal motives and are bent upon holding back the speedy process of development and prosperity of the country. He said that Niazi Sahib promoted a culture of name-calling and loutish in politics. His politics revolves round lies, hypocrisy and personal interests. However, the PML-N government has always given precedence to people’s prosperity as our politics is based on norms and good manners.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set new records of transparency in development projects and indubitably the credit of revolutionary steps of development and prosperity of the people goes to the PML-N government working under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Niazi Sahib has always done the politics of chaos, allegations and lies and the sit-in group obstructed development and prosperity of the country at every occasion. These defeated elements are active to disintegrate national unity and development by promoting anarchy. When the country is developing on solid grounds and various development and energy projects are being speedily completed in a transparent way, then any attempt to promote anarchy tantamount to enmity with the people.