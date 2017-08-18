NIA continues its terror, raids 12 locations

Srinagar

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) continuing its terror carried out raids on twelve locations in Srinagar and parts of North Kashmir. The NIA raided the premises belonging to family, relatives and aides of noted businessman, Zahoor Watali on Wednesday. Watali, a Srinagar businessman, has been under the NIA scanner for nearly two months and has been called for repeated questioning at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi.

Besides Srinagar, locations in Baramulla and Handwara were searched by the NIA officials. The premises searched by the NIA included that of Watali’s three close associates, two brothers-in-law and Handwara-based in-laws.

The NIA sleuths raided house of Dr Qaiser who is brother in law of Zahoor Watali. House of Abdul Rahim Wani, a lawyer in Munsif Court Magam and a relative of Watali was also raided. NIA also raided the house of Ghulam Muhammad Rather of Macchipora area of Handwara. He is driver of Watali.

The NIA searched Watali’s another driver Muhammad Akbar’s house and the house of one Ghulam Muhammad Butt in Tarhama village. Butt is the munshi in a plywood factory run by a trader, Peerzada Ghulam Nabi. Peerzada Nabi’s house was also searched by the NIA. The house of Muhammad Shafi Rishi, an advocate reported to be close to Watali, was also raided.

It is to mention here that the NIA had arrested seven Hurriyat leaders, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam and Nayeem Khan from Srinagar and Farooq Ahmed Dar from New Delhi on June 24, 2017 in false cases registered against them. India’s Enforcement Directorate had also arrested the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, from Srinagar on June 25 in a fake case. These leaders are presently detained in New Delhi.

The NIA has also questioned the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani’s two sons – Nayeem Gilani and Naseem Gilani – who are expected to be called again to Delhi for further questioning. The agency questioned Faheem Ali, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who was Personal Security Officer of the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and a Jammu-based APHC leader and a lawyer, Devender Singh Behl.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the fresh raids conducted by India’s National Investigation Agency on the residences of a Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, traders and civilians in Srinagar, Handwara and Baramulla areas, yesterday.—KMS