NIA arrests Jammu Sikh lawyer linked to Geelani

Jammu

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) Sunday arrested a Sikh lawyer, who is associated with Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Geelani, after conducting raids at his office and residence in the winter capital.

Sources said the NIA sleuths raided the house and office of Davinder Singh Bhel, the president of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF) and affiliated to Hurriyat (G), at Bakshi Nagar, here Monday. A spokesman of NIA said the office and residence of Behl in Jammu were searched today.

He said thorough searches were conducted at both the places.

The NIA spokesman said Behl is member of the legal cell of the Hurriyat and close associate of the Hurriyat leader.

“Behl also regularly attends the funeral processions of the militants,” he said adding, “NIA is investigating his role as a courier as he is suspected to be involved in routing funds to separatist leaders from Pakistan-based handlers”.

The spokesman claimed that some incriminating documents, four mobile phones, a tablet computer and a few other articles were seized during the searches. He said Behl was also questioned by the NIA sleuths.

Sources said after questioning, Behl was arrested by NIA and shifted to a safe house for further investigation.—RK