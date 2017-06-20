NH&MW police directed to meet CPEC needs

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communication, Monday, directed that Motorway Police should be equipped to meet the needs of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Creation of the required posts and appointment against vacancies on merit should be completed by December 2017.

NA committee met here with Muhammad Muzamil Qureshi in the chair and was informed to the Committee that Prime Minister of Pakistan announced 20% of basic pay as special pay of the employees of Motorway Police but only 10% had been paid. The Committee was informed that Western Route of CPEC has been divided in to five zones and the work has been started on all five zones. FWO, NLC and some other contractors have started the work on site.

The Western Route will be completed by June-2018. The Committee was shown the Arial view of onsite progress of the construction work, which was captured with the help of drone technology. The Committee was briefed that some more than ten thousands human resource is needed to meet the requirements of all newly built Highways, Motorways and CPEC. The Committee took very serious notice of it and observed that it was very objectionable. Because, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announces some benefits to employees of a department but the bureaucracy creates hinders.

The Committee directed that remaining 10% allowance might be paid to the employees of National Highway and Motorway Police forthwith. Similarly, it was brought to the notice of the Committee that the special allowance is being paid to the employees of National Highway and Motorway Police equal to the basic pay. But the same has been frozen on the basic pay of 2008. The Committee directed that the special pay allowance should be given according to the current basic.