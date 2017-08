Staff Reporter

Islamabad

According to details, on the directions of Inspector General NH&MP Shaukat Hayat, NH&MP North Zone carried out different activities on Independence Day in the entire zone from Peshawar to Lahore and on Murree expressway.

DIG Motorway Police N-5 North Zone, Abbas Ahsan has informed that on the start of the day, recitation of Holy Quran carried out in all NH&MP offices. Special prayer ceremonies were also arranged for the prosperity and safety of the country and Nation.