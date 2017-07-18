NH&MP police return cash bag to its owner

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have set an example of honesty by returning a bag carrying Rs 131,400 cash to its owner. According to the NH&MP spokesman, the Motorway Police Central Zone patrol officers, Muhammad Arshad and Istiaq Ahmad, found a bag carrying cash on highway near Machi Goth.

Meanwhile, a road user Muhammad Arif told the NHMP about his missing bag. After making some enquiries, the officials handed over the cash bag to him.—APP

