NH&MP launches Ramzan road safety campaign

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), on Saturday launched Ramzan road safety campaign on the special directive of Inspector General (IG) Shaukat Hayat.

In this campaign, Iftar boxes and special road safety pamphlets and brochures booklets were distributed among the commuters and motorists on Motorway M-2 Toll Plaza, said a press release.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA), Inam Elahi was also present on the occasion.

The IG advised the NH&MP officers that as during the month of Ramzan, the people often loose their temperament, therefore, the officers should pay special courtesy and should not misbehave with any road user.

Similarly, at the time of Iftar, the chances of road accidents increases, therefore, special measures be taken to ensure safety and security of people on Motorways and National Highways.

The IG stressed upon the officers to take great care of the road users in distress, as the provision of help, their counseling and guidance to the road users is the hallmark of Motorway Police and this credibility must be sustained.—APP

