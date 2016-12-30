NH&MP launches information service for motorists

Islamabad

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday launched a travel advisory service to inform motorists and general public about fog, weather, protests, processions and diversions on different roads, by placing all details on its official website (www.nhmp.gov.pk).

A press release issued here Thursady, Deputy Inspector General of NH&MP N-5 North Zone, Abbas Ahsan said information centers were also operating to update road users and general public regarding road and weather conditions during foggy season.

The DIG said road users could call on 051-9231001, 092-3695043 055- 6816100, 054-4647364 and NH&MP Emergency Helpline 130 and get information about foggy weather conditions. He said trained briefing officers had been deployed on all toll plazas to guide and provide safety tips to road users, adding that road safety messages had also been displayed on LEDs installed at the toll plazas.

Abbas said NH&MP was in coordination with Pakistan Meteorological Department to get weather updates especially during foggy conditions and share with public and media. The DIG said education units of NH&MP N-5 North were visiting bus terminals, wagon stands and public places to deliver road safety lectures.

He said all SSPs and DSPs had been directed to remain present in their area of responsibilities to monitor traffic flow espcially in dense foggy conditions. Advising road users, DIG Abbas Ahsan said motorists and commuters should plan their journey in day light instead of night hours. “Fog lights be installed at front and rear of vehicles and keep them switched on during dense fog,” he said.

Besides, he said road users should reduce their speeds and maintain safe distance in unfavourable weather conditions..—APP