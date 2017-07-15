NH&MP holds mock exercise

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

DIG Motorway Police North Zone Abbas Ahsan informed that on the directions of IG NH&MP, North Zone has carried out mck exercises and drills in the entire zone as a proactive measure to tackle any untoward situation in future.

He further informed that during this month, 55 road safety workshops to train the drivers of oil tankers arranged in the entire zone. Training workshops for Motorway police officials have also been scheduled and lectures by the safety department of oil companies would be imparted. These workshops would be helpful monitor road safety standards set for the movements of oil tankers on roads.