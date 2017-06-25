NH&MP distributes Eid cheques among families of Martyrs

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Saturday remembered the services of its personnel on occassion of Eid-ul-Fitar and distributed cheques among the families of its Martyred empolyees. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 North Abbas Ahsan and SSP North-II Waheed ur Rehman Khattak on the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP), Shaukat Hayat have distributed the cheques among the famlies of martyrs, a press release on Saturday said. The families of martyrs including Inspector Mukhtiar Ahmed, Sub Inspector Malik Ansar and Sub Inspector Firdous Hussain at Sohawa office were awarded cheques. The martyrs’ families expressed their gratitude to the command of NH&MP for this moral boosting act for them as well as the serving officials of the department.—APP

