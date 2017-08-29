NHMP to control overcharging during Eidul Azha

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

DIG Motorway Police North Zone Abbas Ahsan informed that most of the people travel through GT road N-5 North Zone to visit their native homes to celebrate the holy event of Eidul-Azha.

On this event, transporters charge extra fare from the passengers and misbehave with them. Moreover, the tendency of overloading of passengers and goods by the transporters to earn more is also observed during the Eid vacations.

DIG informed that all SSPs, DSPs, operations officers and field staff of N-5 North Zone have been directed to check overcharging and Overloading of passengers in PSVs especially during Eid days.

The checking will be carried out surprisingly at different places. On spot strict action including returning of overcharged fare should be taken against the delinquent transporters including heavy penalties. Warning banners/streamers containing the messages avoiding overcharging and overloading would be erected at different places. DIG added that passengers should cooperate with Motorway Police and inform on Help Line 130.