NHLHD meeting for language, literature’s promotion today

Staff Reporter

National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLHD) is holding meetings with its allied departments today (Jan 31) for the promotion of language and literature. The meeting would be held with heads of National Book Foundation (NBF), National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and Urdu Science Board (USB).

Advisor to Prime Minister on the NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui would preside over the meeting. The meeting would devise a mechanism to resolve the issues being faced by these institutions in implementing the projects.

Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, Director General, NLPD, Iftikhar Arif and Director General, USB, Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar would give briefing on the performance, achievements and future projects of their respective institutions. The meetings would also review the progress made by the NLPD in implementation of Urdu as official language as per directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The NBF, USB and NLPD, working under NHLHD, were reactivated under the supervision of the adviser to prime minister on NHLH.